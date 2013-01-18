CLOSE
MLK: National Day of Service Events Around the Nation and Our Communities [VIDEO]

The National Day of Service is Saturday, January 19, 2013 as part of the 57th annual Presidential Inauguration. Americans in 50 states have taken heed to President Obama’s call to service in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama started the National Day of Service the weekend before the swearing-in. Neighbors helping neighbors help America work best says President Obama.

To honor the life and legacy of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the first family is asking Americans to find an event and serve with others in their community. To sign up or find an event, please visit  National Day of Service

