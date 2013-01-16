Chicago Wife, Mother Of 3 Vanishes After Walking To Store

Although African Americans make up just 13 percent of the U.S. population, we account for 33 percent of the missing in the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s database. Cases involving African Americans also tend to receive less media coverage than missing Whites, with missing men of color getting even less attention.

NewsOne has partnered with the Black and Missing Foundation and TV One to focus on the crisis of missing African Americans.

To be a part of the solution, NewsOne will profile a missing person weekly and provide tips about how to keep your loved ones safe and what to do if someone goes missing, while TV One‘s newest show, “Find Our Missing,” hosted by award-winning actress S. Epatha Merkerson, tells these stories in visual form.

—————————————

Latasha Nevitt

Case Type: Endangered

DOB: January 1, 1980

Missing Date: October 10, 2011

Age Now: 33

Missing City: Chicago

Missing State: Illinois

Gender: Female

Race: Black

Complexion: Medium

Height: 5’4″

Weight: 118

Hair Color: Black

Hair Length: Medium

Eye Color: Brown

Wear Glasses or Contacts: No

Location Last Seen: Latasha was last seen by her husband, Isaac Nevitt, who said she left her house on the 1300 block of West 107th Street to walk to the food mart and liquor store on 112th street, east of Vincennes, and never came back.

Circumstances of Disappearance: Unknown. Latasha is a Mother of three children and is attending school at Everest University to become a dental hygienist. There has been no activity on her cell phone. Her mother, Brenda Morgan, has searched areas around West 107th Street and South Vincennes Avenue, where Latasha was last seen, but could not find her or any clues as to what happened to her. Latasha reportedly doted on her three children, 10-year-old Ariel and her 2-year-old twins, Brian and Ryan.

“I just don’t see her walking away from life, just walking away from her kids like that,” her mother told CBS Chicago.

Police checked the Nevitt home and found no signs of foul play.

“No matter what’s going on, we still talk to each other,” said Nevitt’s husband.

The family held a vigil recently to mark the one-year anniversary of Nevitt’s disappearance. Police have no leads. Her family is still at a loss for words.

“It’s just been hard. She’s been gone almost a year. It’s just hard not knowing where she is,” Nevitt’s mother told the Chicago Defender.

And three children are still without their mother.

“I just want to see her and I miss her a lot,” said Nevitt’ daughter Ariel.

Last Seen Wearing: Unknown.

Identifying Marks or Characteristics: Unknown.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Latasha Nevitt or the circumstances of her disappearance, can call Chicago Police at 312-747-8274 or contact the Black and Missing Foundation’s confidential Tip Line.

