Philly Girl Found Safe At 4 A.M. On A Playground

Thank God, she was found. It could have been any of our children. In case you didn’t hear. A 5-year-old girl who was abducted from a school by a woman claiming to be her mother was found by a passer-by at a playground early Tuesday, and she told him she’d been “stolen”.

When found by a man walking down the street in Upper Darby around 4:40 a.m., the girl was hiding under a piece of playground equipment in a park and wearing only a T-shirt, said Capt. John Darby, head of the Philadelphia police department’s special victims unit. According to Darby, she told the man: “I’ve been stolen.”

She was taken to the hospital to be checked out, but police said she did not appear to be hurt. Darby said officials are screening the girl and trying to determine if she may have been sexually assaulted. The suspect apparently knew and targeted the girl, Darby said, but the girl did not know her. However, she appeared to go willingly.

“There were no over signs of physical injuries to the child,”

Darby said the suspect went into the school Monday a short time after the girl’s mother had dropped her off there. The woman signed in with a hall monitor and then went straight to the girl’s classroom. “She indicated that she was the child’s mother,” Darby said. “And that she was going to take the child to breakfast.”

The woman was apparently assisted in her escape with the child, he said. Police are looking for the suspect and trying to track down more information. When I saw this story you can’t help but to think about your own children. So lets pray daily for the safety of our kids while they go to school, play in the yard, out with friends, wherever they may be. Its a cruel world, lets do all we can to protect those who can’t protect themselves!

