Join Oldschool 105.3 As We Celebrate MLK Holiday Events In Charlotte [See Dates and Times For All Events]

Martin L. King Jr Holiday Events In Charlotte

Join Oldschool 105.3 as we celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in 2013 throughout Charlotte, NC! Martin Luther King Jr. Day this year is Monday, January 21st. From the MLK Holiday Parade to the YMCA Prayer Oldschool 105.3 will be all around the city helping to celebrate this important holiday season.

Remember that the Levine Museum of the New South will be having free admission on Jan. 20 & 21st for MLK Weekend.

See all of the events below:

Tuesday, January 15th

Memorial and Wreath-Laying Ceremony

Held in Marshall Park to commemorate the life and death of Dr. King, this year’s event features community leaders Glenn Thomas and Jibril Huff, along with Charlotte City Council member LaWana Mayfield.

Saturday, January 19th

City of Charlotte MLK Holiday Parade

The City of Charlotte MLK Holiday Parade happens on Saturday, January 19th, taking to the streets at N. Tryon and 9th at 11 am. Come see the best bands, steppers, drill teams, and floats in the Queen City. It’s the City of Charlotte MLK Holiday Parade Saturday, January 19th at 11 am. Hosted by Oldschool 105.3’s own Fly Ty. meet me at the coner of Trade and Tryon street.

Sunday, January 20th

Legacy Concert: A Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

KNIGHT THEATER at Levine Center for the Arts | 430 South Tryon St. | Charlotte, NC 28202

This moving tribute of music, narration and dance reflects on Dr. King and the Civil Rights Movement of America that sparked a nationwide spirit of reflection and change. The concert features the Legendary Gospel Singer, Broadway Actress and Stellar Award Winning VANESSA BELL ARMSTRONG, Charlotte’s CHRISTIAN SCHOOL of DANCE, the LEGACY CONCERT CHOIR conducted by CEDRIC MEEKINS, MARCUS GRAHAM and NATHANIEL GUMBS and many more. 7:30 PM

“Fighting For Democracy” Exhibit at Museum Of The New South

Sunday, January 20

12:00 noon – 4:00 p.m.

Join Oldschool 105.3 for this annual MLK event in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr, and be among the first to see the new exhibit, Fighting for Democracy.

For the 8th consecutive year, the museum will offer free admission, exhibits, activities and a range of performances to celebrate Dr. King’s life and teachings.

This year’s celebration, taking place over the course of 2 days, also marks the opening of a new exhibit titled Fighting for Democracy: Who is the “We” in “We the People”?. Guests attending the Jan. 20-21 MLK Celebration will be among the first to see the exhibit, and enjoy activities related to themes found in both the exhibit and Dr. King’s work.

On Sunday, the museum will offer crafts, activities and story time, along with screenings of three films that examine the many meanings of democracy and activism. On Monday, guests will continue to explore these themes and history through different cultural activities, including dance, drumming, a family kite-making craft, a music and southern history program, and story time for children.

Admission is free on Sunday from 12-4pm, and Monday from 10-4pm. Due to the expected number of visitors, tickets will be issued throughout each day on an hourly schedule, based on the building’s capacity.

Monday, January 21st

19th Annual Martin Luther King Jr Prayer Breakfast

JANUARY 21, 2013 | 8:00 AM

Crown Ballroom | 400 East MLK Blvd.

We commemorate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., social activist and winner of the 1964 Nobel Peace Prize, each year at the Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast established by the H.L. McCrorey Family YMCA.

In 2012, the YMCA and the City of Charlotte MLK Holiday Planning Committee entered into a partnership to make the King holiday an even bigger day of celebration for the community. This year’s breakfast marks the first ever collaborative, city wide celebration. The breakfast will be held in a new and larger venue, the Crown Ballroom neighboring the NASCAR Hall of Fame, as we expect the 2013 event to have near 1,750 in attendance.

Keynote speaker for this year’s breakfast is award-winning chef and bestselling author Chef Jeff Henderson. During the breakfast, the McCrorey Family YMCA will honor its MLK Spirit Award recipient. Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools will recognize scholarship winners of the annual Martin Luther King Art & Essay Writing Contest. The City of Charlotte will also present its prestigious Martin Luther King Jr. Medallion Award Winner (Medallion Award Nomination Form).

Proceeds from this year’s breakfast will provide life-transforming programs for children and teens at the McCrorey Family YMCA and provide teens the opportunity to participate in the Y Achievers program.

Monday, January 21

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Our 2-day MLK Celebration continues with exhibits, family activities, performances and more.

For the 8th consecutive year, the museum will offer free admission, exhibits, activities and a range of performances to celebrate Dr. King’s life and teachings.

Also On 105.3 RnB: