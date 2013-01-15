The President Is Being Criticized Already For His White House Not Being Racially Diverse

The president was forced to defend his record on diversity Monday after Democrats started lining up to criticize Obama for appointing too many white men to his Cabinet and not selecting enough women and people of color to his inner circle.

Why is it, the very people who helped him get into office is now rushing to judgement! Slow down democrats he still is trying to get it together, he hasn’t even been inaugurated yet!

When Obama named Jack Lew as his Treasury secretary last week — the fourth white male he has named to Cabinet-level posts in recent weeks – Democrats quickly took Obama to the woodshed for not assembling a more racially-diverse and gender-diverse Cabinet.

But in a White House press conference Monday, Obama said his critics should not rush to judgment.

“I’m very proud that in the first four years, we had as diverse, if not a more diverse, White House and a Cabinet than any in history,” Obama said. “I intended to continue that, because it turns out when you look for the very best people, given the incredible diversity of this country, you’re going to end up with a diverse staff.” Obama said women comprised 50 percent of his White House staff during his first four years in office – a successful record on diversity by any standard.

“We’re not going backwards, we’re going forward,” the president said. So lets move forward together with our President!

I guess, no matter how hard he tries he can’t make everyone happy. My mother always told me the sure way to failure is to try and please everyone. But if you really want to succeed create a path, that your proud of, so that others may follow! Keep pushing Mr. President, and appoint not the best black, white, Hispanic or female to your cabinet, But the best PERSON to your cabinet positions. Live by your own convictions, and you will be successful!

