Old school 105.3’s Own Fly Ty Thanks Charlotte for voting him Radio Personality Of The Year

Fly Ty’s Open Letter to all those who voted, and all of the supporters of Radio Ones Oldschool 105.3:

I am humbled, grateful, and most of all thankful, to my hometown the entire Charlotte community for voting me “The Radio Personality Of The Year”. Words can’t express the gratitude and the thankfulness that I feel for everyone who has listened, called in, came out to events, or just offered some support and love to myself and the Radio One family. Charlotte you have truly inspired me more than I have tried to inspire, empower, and encourage you! In the 3 years that I have been home, you have made it a memorable experience of a lifetime. I am truly living my dream. So I whole hearty want to say thank you to everyone who made this dream of mine come true! Especially to the listeners, family, Radio One co-workers and friends, and i can’t leave out all those who voted, and last but not least the Queen city Awards!

