Stripping Down On CATS Public Transportation In Charlotte For A Good Cause

Dozens of Charlotteans stripped down to their underwear at the Scaleybark light rail station Sunday in the name of fun and charity.

What started as a prank in New York City some 12 years ago, when seven guys rode the subway without trousers, has grown into an international display of silliness, with 100 of thousands participating.

Organizers of that effort, a group of improv actors based in the Big Apple, say the tradition was simple: board your local subway, light rail, etc. wearing your winter coat, scarf, mittens and beanie – but leave the pants at home and keep a straight face. I love this concept!

Police reported no problems, on Sunday. “We’re just going to let it run its course and if it starts to look like it’s getting out of hand, we’ll respond then,” said Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Lt. Shawn Crooks.

After a short ride to the Common Market in South End, participants gathered to donate money and articles of clothing to Warm Charlotte. This seems like a fun bit, for a worthy cause, so go comado today, and donate some time or money.

