Robin Roberts Is On Her Way Back Home To GMA

This morning as I watched GMA, right before they began talking about the Golden Globe winners last night, I saw a smile that brighten up my morning, and also reminded us all just how blessed we are Robin Roberts is on her way back to GMA! I’m so excited, every since Oprah left daytime TV, I’ve become the biggest Robin Roberts fan! I guess, I have a thing for positive black women on TV!

Robin Roberts says her road to recovery will bring her back to the “Good Morning America” anchor desk within a matter of “weeks.”

Appearing from her home on the show this morning (Jan. 14), Roberts wore a broad smile as she announced that her most recent bone marrow test showed no sign of the life-threatening ailment that has kept her off the air for months. This means she can begin the process of returning to the anchor chair.

She calls it “coming home” and says she hopes to be back on the air “in weeks, not months.”

Roberts got a bone marrow transplant in September. In June, she disclosed to viewers that she had MDS, a blood and bone marrow disease. Welcome back Robin

