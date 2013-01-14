Charlotte’s Own American Idol Fantasia Will Perform Gospel At Super Bowl

Charlottes Own American Idol Fantasia musical acts heading to New Orleans Super Bowl weekend.

Sherri Shepherd, host of ABC’s “The View,” and Grammy-winning gospel musician Kirk Franklin, are hosting the Super Bowl Gospel Celebration with performances by Fantasia, Donnie McClurkin, Marvin Winans and Bishop Paul S. Morton of New Orleans.

The NFL-sanctioned event is in its 14th year and will be held at the UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans on Friday, Feb. 1. The game will be played at the Superdome on Feb. 3 with Beyonce as the halftime performer. Congratulations to our own star Tasia doing it on another National stage!

