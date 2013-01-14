World Changers Church Shooting Suspect in Court

The Riverdale man charged with shooting and killing Gregory McDowell at Creflo Dollar’s World Changers Church International faced a judge for the first time today. During the probable cause hearing, police investigators said McDowell was shot 12 times.

Floyd Palmer killed McDowell on October 24 during a prayer meeting. McDowell was Palmer’s supervisor.

Police also learned that Palmer had applied, but was rejected for permits to buy two handguns at a Savannah gun show in August. Palmer’s application was rejected after it was discovered that he falsified some information relating to previous mental health issues.

Terron Austin Posted January 14, 2013

