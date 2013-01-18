Inauguration Watch: Jamie Foxx, Chrisette Michele, Headline DC Parties Inauguration Weekend (Updated)

The Gifted Life, Burrrr Ent, Urbane DC*, J&K, & The Network

The Sphinx, Franklin Square Friday, January 18, 2013 at 10:00 PM (EST)

Washington, DC

INAUGURATION WEEKEND KICKOFF HOSTED BY ROLAND MARTIN & KENNY BURNS

THE PARK @ 14TH, 920 14TH ST. WASHINGTON DC 20001

Friday, DOORS 5 P.M. – 3 A.M.

SPECIAL GUEST DJ

D-NICE

GUEST DJ’S:

SOUNDTRAX

KI

KORRECT

ESKADA

COMPLIMENTARY ADMISSION W/ RSVP UNTIL 9:00PM

For more details click here. FOR TABLE RESERVATIONS PLEASE CALL 301.367.1473

Young Jeezy Ft Big G and Backyard Inauguration Weekend

Click here to buy tickets.

The Young and Powerful Group Presents….Believe! A Collection of Inaugural Events

Click here for details about these events.

The Dream: The Official Inaugural Gala presented by The Sovereignty Group

For more information about this event, click here.

If you were in D.C. for the 2009 inauguration, you know the Wunderfull party was unforgettable! Don’t miss out.

Click here for tickets.

Jamie Foxx Headlines The Park At 14th

INAUGURATION DAY CELEBRATION with RAHEEM DeVAUGHN & Special Guests

Monday January 21, 8 p.m. $20 Howard Theatre

For ticket info click here.

Also On 105.3 RnB: