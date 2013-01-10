Avoid The Flu

We all know it is now officially flu season and even our neighbors in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area are already seeing some of the highest numbers they’ve seen in a very long time. So now is the time for you to make sure you know how to stay healthy and avoid getting the flu wherever you may be. Pennsylvania and South Carolina each have reported 22 flu-related deaths while Massachusetts has confirmed 700 cases and a state of medical emergency due to influenza spreading with a vengeance.

So there is indeed widespread activity across 41 states currently with the CDC also reporting 2,257 hospitalizations. These rates are actually 10 times higher than what there were last year.

As we expect a rough flu season this time around it’s more important than ever to help keep yourself well this winter by arming yourself and your family with these well-to-do flu avoidance tips.

If you’re still unsure about whether or not you want to get a flu shot because you’ve heard you can still get sick anyway? Well here is something to consider: the vaccine may not prevent you from getting sick, but it does make a difference in how sick you get.

Posted January 10, 2013

