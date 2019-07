Radio One’s own Lonnie Hunter has been named as the featured musical guest for President Barack Obama’s Pre-Inauguration Praise Celebration held in Washington, D.C. later this month. The Philadelphia on-air personality and national Gospel recording artist is set to join Rev. Al Sharpton and Baltimore’s Dr. Jamal Bryant plus more at the event just hours before President Barack Obama is sworn into office for the second time.

