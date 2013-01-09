Inauguration Watch: Inauguration 2013 Events In Washington

If you’re headed to Washington, D.C. for the inauguration the town will be abuzz. If you were there in 2009, you’ll remember the city was alive with events the leading up to the the big day.

January 19

Chefs Ball Art and Soul, Liaison Capitol Hill, 415 New Jersey Ave. NW Washington, DC. Celebrity Chef Art Smith and Executive Chef Wes Morton will co-chair the Chefs Ball, and five additional DC celebrity chefs will prepare late night bites for the event, with proceeds benefiting their charities of choice. Tickets: $75 includes late-night bites, an open bar, and live music.

Jamaican Inaugural Ball National Education Association Building. 1201 16th Street NW, Washington, DC. Party Jamaican style and celebrate the inauguration and the continuing warm relationship of the USA/Jamaican governments. All proceeds will go to the David Hunt Scholarship Fund which provides scholarships to deserving students at Calabar High School and Kingston College, in Jamaica.

January 20

The Hip Hop Inauguration Ball: Russell Simmons’ will be honoring the Hip Hop Caucus and 2 Chainz at the Hip Hop Inauguration Ball on Jan 20.

The Peace Ball: Rev Yearwood is on the Host Committee of the Peace Ball, also on Jan 20, with esteemed guests such as: Angela Davis, Amy Goodman, Ralph Nader, Katrina vanden Heuvel, Alice Walker, Van Jones, Sonia Sanchez, Nicole Lee, Avis Jones-DeWeever, Julian Bond, Marian Wright Edelman, Medea Benjamin, Etan Thomas, Dave Zirin, Rev. Lennox Yearwood, Jr., Barbara Ehrenreich, Phyllis Bennis, Jack Halberstam and more!

2013 Artist’s Inaugural Ball Rock & Roll Hotel, 1353 H Street NE Washington, DC. This is an Inaugural Ball for the creative communities of DC to come together and participate in the creative efforts of our local community showcasing local artists, performers, musicians and craftsmen. Tickets: $60 until January 10, $70 thereafter and at the door.

HBCU Presidential Inauguration Ball Woolly Mammoth Theatre. 641 D Street, NW, Washington, DC. For The Who’s Who Alum’s of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Tickets: $100 per person, $150 per couple. A percentage of the proceeds will be donated to the scholarship funds of partner HBCU Alumni Chapters.

South Carolina Inaugural Ball National Museum of Natural History. 10th Street and Constitution Ave., NW Washington, DC. Sponsored by the South Carolina State Society (SCSS), a non-profit that connects South Carolinians in the nation’s capital and surrounding areas. Tickets: $135

African American Church Inaugural Ball The Grand Hyatt Washington. 1000 H Street NW Washington, DC. The event commemorates the second term and Inauguration of President Obama and honors legends of our time with the once in a life-time KEEPERS OF THE FLAME AWARD. Tickets: $300.

Second Chances Gospel Concert and Prayer Service Metropolitan AME Church. 1518 M Street, NW Washington, DC. The concert is being presented by Vote With Authority, the faith-based voter advocacy coalition, as a part of a series of faith-based events that will take place during inauguration weekend. Guest artists include Beverly Crawford, Earl Bynum & The Mount, Dr. John Butler, Brandon Camphor & One Way, and Monique Walker-Davenport. Tickets: General admission $35, Deluxe passes $55 (include preferred seating and a meet and greet with artists).

