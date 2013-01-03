Officials from Roscoe Nix Elementary School in Silver Spring, Md., suspended a student after he made a gun gesture with his hands toward a fellow classmate.

The incident happened one week after the Sandy Hook shootings. The boy’s family received a letter from Assistant Principal Renee Garraway, telling them he was receiving a one-day suspension.

The family’s attorney, Robin Ficker says that the school should’ve met with the student’s mother before authorizing the suspension. “They could have called the mother in. They didn’t do that. They just said, ‘You’re suspended.’” Ficker also noted that the unknown reason for his suspension may come back to haunt the boy later on, “Five years from now, when someone in Montgomery County looks at his permanent record, they’re going to see that he threatened to shoot another student.”

6 Yr Old Md. Student Suspended For Gun Gesture was originally published on kissrichmond.com

King Tutt Posted January 3, 2013

