President Obama TIME Magazine Person Of The Year Cover Looks Depressing

courtesy of TIME magazine

Maybe TIME magazine is predicting darker days ahead for President Obama, or maybe the magazine was simply being artistic. I’m not sure, but this year’s cover for President Obama’s Person of the Year award is dark and foreboding. The headline reads “Person of the Year: Barack Obama, Architect of the New America.” Person Of the Year is TIME’s annual tribute to people making a significant impact on the world.

This year’s cover is a stark contrast to the 2008 cover, when Obama won the prestigious title following his historic election. That POY cover featured the colorful Shepard Fairey photo that came to symbolize Obama’s campaign and the nation’s hope. We were a more idealistic nation then. We believed in hope and change. Now, we’re a nation reeling from a mass school shooting, a looming fiscal cliff and unrest in the Middle East that never seems to end. The new TIME cover is certainly indicative of the challenges we face, but I miss the hopefulness the enveloped us four years ago.

Read the full story on Newsone.

In an exclusive interview with TIME, Obama discusses Lincoln, marijuana and more.

Also On 105.3 RnB: