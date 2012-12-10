Tit For Tat: Karrueche & Rihanna Battle Neck & Neck For Chris Brown’s Affection

Rihanna recently shut us all up via Instagram as she displayed a photo of herself, in all-white (far from angelic) on Chris Brown’s lap, claiming, “@f*ckyopictures i dont wanna leave!!! Killed it tonight baby!!!”

I think Rihanna should have left. The “Stay” singer typically has the upperhand, I mean, she’s Rihanna for God’s sake. But my favorite bad gal doesn’t have the upperhand this time. The relationship we’ve all grown to love, then despise, then hate, then sort of kind of love again has started to unravel on the same platform it reunited on!

Oh what a tangled (world wide) web we weave. While Chris Brown parties and performs in Paris, the love triangle the he so willingly involves himself in between Rihanna and Karrueche has turned into quite the drama-filled circle that keeps spinning around, out of control.

The troubled R&B singer tweeted this cryptic words that seemed to be the start of his love triangle unraveling on social media:

Paris got a surprise tonight— Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) December 07, 2012

Chris’ former flame, Karrueche posted a photo of herself with a friend and Breezy’s stylist, Ugo Mozie in Paris just two short days ago. Hmm, what reason would Karrueche have to be in Paris with a part of Chris’ entourage? Point-Karrueche. That’s something that Rihanna apparently needed to know too! But in usual bad gal fashion, Rihanna didn’t let us see her sweat Karrueche’s obvious dig.

Rihanna posted this photo of herself and Breezy a day after Karrueche posted her photo and by the looks of the caption, we know Ri Ri’s missing this person. And if you’re stalking their lives the way I do, you’d know (without the shadow of a doubt) that it’s Chris’ arms she’s wrapped in. Point–Rihanna.

Then there was the photo of all photos. It detailed the rockstar lifestyle that Breezy lives. Three beautiful women, in the midst of something surely debaucherous and Chris can be seen in the bottom right corner, staring at Karrueche’s friend’s behind (the same friend that’s posing with Karrueche here); all while Karruche’s well endowd friend models her “The Kill” clothing line. Game. Set. Match.

Even though it’s difficult to consider Rihanna a loser, Karrueche seems to win this social media love triangle battle.

The conclusion we can draw from this is that Rihanna and Karrueche, both exes of Chris Brown are in Paris with Breezy at the same damn time. They both participated in immature behaviors, posting suggestive photos, to make sure the other saw it and felt the sting.

Follow @HelloBeautiful to get daily updates on beauty, fashion and entertainment!— Hello Beautiful (@HelloBeautiful) October 03, 2012

Clearly Rihanna felt it because her last attempt (for now) at coming at Karrueche’s neck was this photo of a black and white scene, labeled, simply, “Risky business #Paris.” Squint and move closer to your screen. You’ll see the feet of a woman, seemingly kneeling. Let your mind fill in the rest. I don’t count this a winning move for Rihanna. In fact, it makes her more of a loser.

Even the sexually suggestive photo Karrueche posted wasn’t of herself servicing Chris Brown as Rihanna’s was. Karrueche seems to know exactly what to do and what to post to get a reaction out of the “Diamonds” superstar. I honestly wish Rihanna wouldn’t let this foolishness get to her. She’s just a girl, lead by love, but blind to embarrassment that love is leading her into.

If Breezy cared as much as she did, he wouldn’t allow Karrueche’s antics (maybe he even invited his ex to Paris) and he’d confirm his love for Rihanna the same way she did–via photos on Instagram.

What do you think about this Rihanna, Chris Brown, Karrueche love triangle?

Oh and if you’re reading way too far into things the way that I am, you would see that Karrueche had an awesome time ice skating on Dec. 7th and Rihanna shared the very same sentiment on Dec 8th. Hmmm. View their ice tweets below:

Ice skating was so much fun!!— Karrueche Tran (@karrueche) December 07, 2012

Tit For Tat: Karrueche & Rihanna Battle Neck & Neck For Chris Brown’s Affection was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Danielle Young, Associate Editor Posted December 10, 2012

