What Would Do With $550 Million Dollars?

The Powerball jackpot is a whopping $550 million and our heads are spinning. Carolinians are flocking to convenience store to buy a piece of the action. But seriously, what would you do with all that money? Powerball officials told news media they expect to sell an average of 105,000 tickets a minute Wednesday in advance of the 11 p.m. drawing.

This is the second-largest lottery drawing in U.S. history, exceeded only by the $656 million Mega Millions jackpot in March. There hasn’t been a winning Powerball ticket drawn since Oct. 6 — 16 consecutive drawings, according to news reports.

