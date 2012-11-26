Chris Brown's Vulgar Twitter Attack On Jenny Johnson , Comedy Writer

Comedy writer Jenny Johnson (under her handle @JennyJohnsonHi5) frequently makes fun at the expense of controversial R&B singer Chris Brown….but this time, Johnson found herself the target of an extended vulgar, sexist response from Brown on Sunday afternoon.

Johnson grabbed Chris’ attention after responding to his tweet on looking older than he actually is. As of Sunday night, Chris Brown’s Twitter account appears to be offline.

King Tutt Posted November 26, 2012

