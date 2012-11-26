CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

Chris Brown’s Vulgar Twitter Attack On Jenny Johnson, Comedy Writer

0 reads
Leave a comment

Comedy writer Jenny Johnson (under her handle @JennyJohnsonHi5) frequently makes fun at the expense of controversial R&B singer Chris Brown….but this time, Johnson found herself the target of an extended vulgar, sexist response from Brown on Sunday afternoon.

Johnson grabbed Chris’ attention after responding to his tweet on looking older than he actually is. As of Sunday night, Chris Brown’s Twitter account appears to be offline.

See full story at Huffington Post

Chris Brown’s Vulgar Twitter Attack On Jenny Johnson, Comedy Writer was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Chris Brown's Vulgar Twitter Attack On Jenny Johnson , Comedy Writer

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
WHY? Man Uses Bare Feet To Operate On-Flight…
 1 hour ago
07.18.19
Instagram Might Start Hiding Public Like Counts &…
 2 hours ago
07.18.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 4 hours ago
07.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close