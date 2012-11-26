CLOSE
Change Of Plans In Redskins Richmond Training Camp Deal

CBS 6 obtained a 17-point memo that details a new plan up for vote tonight when Richmond City Council meets to discuss whether the city will build a new training facility for the Washington Redskins with Bon Secours.

Under the new deal, Bon Secours would contribute $25 million to help build and maintain the Redskins training facility – behind the Science Museum of Virginia in Richmond and in exchange, Bon Secours would lease the Westhampton School property, near its St. Mary’s hospital, for $5,000 a year.

Change Of Plans In Redskins Richmond Training Camp Deal was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Close