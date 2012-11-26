0 reads Leave a comment
CBS 6 obtained a 17-point memo that details a new plan up for vote tonight when Richmond City Council meets to discuss whether the city will build a new training facility for the Washington Redskins with Bon Secours.
Under the new deal, Bon Secours would contribute $25 million to help build and maintain the Redskins training facility – behind the Science Museum of Virginia in Richmond and in exchange, Bon Secours would lease the Westhampton School property, near its St. Mary’s hospital, for $5,000 a year.
City Hall rally is scheduled.
See WTVR
Change Of Plans In Redskins Richmond Training Camp Deal was originally published on kissrichmond.com
Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours