Florida school-bus monitor Darryl Blue (pictured) has been charged with aggravated child abuse, after surveillance footage showed him choking an autistic student on a ride home last month.

SEE ALSO: Halle Berry Loses Case To Relocate To France With Daughter

In the disturbing October 9th video, Broward County bus assistant Blue is seen pulling on teen Moises Mancebo’s protective harness.

Watch the alarming footage here:

Mancebo, who requires the harness to keep him safe and rides with other special needs kids, is heard yelling, “Ow, you’re hurting me! Don’t put your hands on me!” Mancebo then reaches behind his head to ward off Blue.

According to officials, the attack lasted the entire 45-minute ride to Mancebo’s home, leaving him with bruises and scrapes on his neck.

Bus driver Chelsi Edwards can also be heard mocking Mancebo for wetting his pants, which apparently prompted Blue’s assault. Mancebo’s mother says the entire ordeal has left the teen traumatized and afraid to return to school.

Want to Keep Up With NewsOne.com? LIKE Us On Facebook!

“He can’t sleep, he’s acting out, he’s afraid, he’s afraid of me,” Bertis Paulino said, according to the New York Daily News. “Sometimes I come up to him and he [raises his arms in fear] like I’m going to hit him.” Paulino also wants the driver to face charges for humiliating her son.

Authorities arrested Blue last Wednesday and released him from the Broward County Jail Thursday on $7, 500 bond. Broward County Public Schools re-assigned him to another job within its transportation system following the attack — one without child contact. Edwards has been suspended, but not charged with any crime, pending further investigation.

Sound off!

SEE ALSO: Florida Pastor Arrested For Finding Homeless Housing

Camera Catches School Bus Monitor Choking Autistic Boy [VIDEO] was originally published on newsone.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: