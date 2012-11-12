C.I.A. Director Gen. Petraeus Resigns Over Affair

NBC News reports CIA Director David Petraeus resigned Friday, citing an extramarital affair and “extremely poor judgement.” In a letter released to the CIA work force on Friday afternoon, Petraeus disclosed the affair, and wrote: “Such behavior is unacceptable, both as a husband and as the leader of an organization such as ours.” President Obama “graciously accepted my resignation,” he wrote.

Gen. Petraeus is married to Holly Petraeus, assistant director of service-member affairs at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The woman in the below picture involved in the affair, Paula Broadwell, is married with 2 children and is an military affairs and the author of a biography on Petraeus.

The scandal was broke based on a F.B.I. email investigation of a totally unrelated incident.

Posted November 12, 2012

