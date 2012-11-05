“Eddie Murphy: One Night Only” celebrates the life and career of the one and only Eddie Murphy. The taping was held at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills which included stories from Arsenio Hall, Tracy Morgan, Adam Sandler and Russell Brand, and a duet with Stevie Wonder which stole the show.

An excited Murphy insisted before the tribute that he is retired from performing by stating:

“I’m just a retired old song and dance man,” he said, adding that he only makes rare appearances these days. “That’s what you do when you’re retired: You come out every now and then and talk about the old days.”

“This is really a touching moving thing, and I really appreciate it,” “You know what it’s like when you have something like this? You know when they sing happy birthday to you? It’s like that for, like, two hours… and I am Eddied out.”

The show will air November 14th at 10p.m. EST on Spike, check your local listings.

Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision

See NewsOne

Stars Pay Tribute To Eddie Murphy was originally published on kissrichmond.com

King Tutt Posted November 5, 2012

Also On 105.3 RnB: