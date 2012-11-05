CLOSE
First Lady Michelle Obama And Mariah Carey Make Stop In Charlotte On Election Eve

The race for North Carolina hurtles toward the finish Monday with the last in a flurry of high-profile visits on behalf of President Barack Obama and predictions of a voter turnout that could rival the record of 2008.

First lady Michelle Obama, joined by singer Mariah Carey, will headline an airport rally in Charlotte on Monday afternoon, a day after former President Bill Clinton spoke to 4,000 supporters in Raleigh.

The visits come as polls continue to show a tight race in North Carolina, with a slight edge to Republican Mitt Romney.

Saturday’s final day of early voting saw long lines at voting sites throughout the state.

Make sure you vote tomorrow!

