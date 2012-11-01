Gov Mitt Romney In VA; Gov Bob McDonnell Discusses His 5-Point Plan [AUDIO]

Virginia still defines the meaning of batteground state. With just days to Election Day, a new presidential polls shows President Obama ahead of Republican challenger Mitt Romney 49 to 47 percent. The Quinnipiac University/New York Times/CBS poll numbers have been released. The poll numbers are well within the survey’s margin of error of plus or minus 3 percent. In the last poll, Obama had a 5 percent advantage by the same groups.

Romney’s 5-point plan:

Part one: to achieve energy independence on this continent by 2020

Part two: trade that works for America

Part three: provide Americans with the skills to succeed through better schools

Part four: cut the deficit by reducing the size of government

Part five: champion small business

GOP presidential challenger Mitt Romney will host a rally today at the Meadow Event Park in Doswell, VA. For more information, please www.mittromney.com

Governor Bob McDonnell discusses with me former governor Mitt Romney’s visit to Virginia and his 5 point plan to get America back on track.

Miss Community Clovia Posted November 1, 2012

