Gov Mitt Romney In VA; Gov Bob McDonnell Discusses His 5-Point Plan [AUDIO]

Virginia still defines the meaning of batteground state. With just days to Election Day, a new presidential polls shows President Obama ahead of Republican challenger Mitt Romney 49 to 47 percent. The Quinnipiac University/New York Times/CBS poll numbers have been released. The poll numbers are well within the survey’s margin of error of plus or minus 3 percent.  In the last poll, Obama had a 5 percent advantage by the same groups.
 
Romney’s 5-point plan:
 
Part one:     to achieve energy independence on this continent by 2020
Part two:     trade that works for America
Part three: provide Americans with the skills to succeed through better schools
Part four:   cut the deficit by reducing the size of government
Part five:     champion small business
 
 
GOP presidential challenger Mitt Romney will host a rally today at the Meadow Event Park in Doswell, VA. For more information, please www.mittromney.com
 
 
 
Governor Bob McDonnell discusses with me former governor Mitt Romney’s visit to Virginia and his 5 point plan to get  America back on track.
 
 

