Hurricane Sandy Aftermath In Images

Bill Schmith, right, gets help from his son-in-law Jeff Aiello as he works to salvage belongings from his heavily damaged home in Babylon Village, N.Y., in the aftermath of superstorm Sandy, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2012. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)

Two days after Hurricane Sandy ripped through much of the east coast, more than 72 people are dead and over 6 million homes and businesses are without power. Words cannot express the deep devastation and pain this storm has caused.

NewsOne has compiled more Associated Press images to help provide a visual story of what Sandy did to the east coast region.

People wait to use a pay phone on Bright Beach Avenue, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2012, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. People in the coastal corridor battered by superstorm Sandy took the first cautious steps Wednesday to reclaim routines upended by the disaster, even as rescuers combed neighborhoods strewn with debris and scarred by floods and fire. (AP Photo/ John Minchillo) This aerial photo shows the Breezy Point neighborhood, in New York, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2012, where more than 50 homes were burned to the ground Monday night as a result of superstorm Sandy. Sandy, the storm that made landfall Monday, caused multiple fatalities, halted mass transit and cut power to more than 6 million homes and businesses. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) Volunteer firefighter Jay Parot uses a fire hose to wash out the Crisfield Fire Department after superstorm Sandy forced several inches of water inside, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2012, in Crisfield, Md. Sandy, the storm that made landfall Monday, caused multiple fatalities, halted mass transit and cut power to more than 6 million homes and businesses. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Ellen Hoffman, left, and James Gibson cast their ballots at a polling place at the Wicomico County Youth and Civic Center in Salisbury, Md., Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2012, after superstorm Sandy passed through the area. Early voting resumed in Maryland Wedneday after two days of cancellations due to superstorm Sandy. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)Ellen Hoffman, left, and James Gibson cast their ballots at a polling place at the Wicomico County Youth and Civic Center in Salisbury, Md., Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2012, after superstorm Sandy passed through the area. Early voting resumed in Maryland Wedneday after two days of cancellations due to superstorm Sandy. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) People line up to fill gas containers at the New Jersey Turnpike’s Thomas A. Edison service area Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2012, near Woodbridge, N.J. After Monday’s storm surge from Sandy, many gas stations in the region are without power and those that are open have very long lines. (AP Photo/Mel Evans) President Barack Obama is greeted by New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie upon his arrival at Atlantic City International Airport, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2012, in Atlantic City, NJ. Obama traveled to the region to take an aerial tour of the Atlantic Coast in New Jersey in areas damaged by superstorm Sandy, (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) President Barack Obama, left, embraces Donna Vanzant, right, during a tour of a neighborhood effected by superstorm Sandy, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2012 in Brigantine, N.J. Vanzant is a owner of North Point Marina, which was damaged by the storm. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)A worker picks up debris outside of the damaged Tatiana Grill on the Brighton Beach boardwalk, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2012, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Sandy, the storm that made landfall Monday, caused multiple fatalities, halted mass transit and cut power to more than 6 million homes and businesses. (AP Photo/ John Minchillo) A dog named Shaggy is handed from a National Guard truck to National Guard personnel after the dog and his owner left a flooded building in Hoboken, N.J., Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2012, in the wake of superstorm Sandy. Some residents and pets are being plucked from their homes by large trucks as parts of the city are still covered in standing water. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle) While people wait in line, Michael Jackson, center, tries to see through the smoke to get a steak on the grill in front of the Old Homestead Steakhouse where he works in New York, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2012. In lower Manhattan, some stores are open even though their power is still out. Others are busing essential employees to work. Days after superstorm Sandy hit, businesses both big and small are facing a tough choice, to reopen or stay closed. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

