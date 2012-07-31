By Tanya Wilson

What do you do when the Lord is silent in your situation? It’s a question that I have asked myself many times.

In times of trouble when things seem to be falling apart on every side, it can be tough to wait with patience on your breakthrough. Sometimes days, months and even years go by without any change in our circumstances despite our constant prayer petitions.

Though the times that we feel as if we are being tossed to and fro can be tough, we must remember that even in the times of silence, the Lord is moving. It might not seem as if you are even in his GPS, as a matter of fact, it may seem as if you are knocking on a door and no one is at home. Nevertheless, he is on the case working all things out for our good. Deuteronomy 20:4 reminds us that the Lord stands with us in the fight as we make our way to the victory.

Patience is something I have struggled with most of my life, and my prayer life was no different. As I grew stronger in my trust and faith, my wait time was easier remembering that his promise is his promise.

Be Patient With God was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

1 2Next page »

Praise 92.7/100.9 Posted July 31, 2012

Also On 105.3 RnB: