Mindless Behavior Greets Fans In Richmond

Via: www.wtrv.com

RICHMOND, Va. (WTVR) – A Richmond radio station made sure this was a Fourth of July that 25 young girls would never forget.

The group were the lucky winners to take part in Power 92.1 FM’s meet and greet with Mindless Behavior.

The group, made up of four young men, are one of the hottest acts in music today.

The teens made the appearance in Richmond one day before their Carpenter Center performance on their “Number 1 Girl” tour.

CLICK HERE to watch the video.

