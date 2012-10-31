Beyonce and Miguel: Making Music-Magic Together? [VIDEO]

Beyoncé and Miguel are doing something together that involves “creating.” A birdie named Twitter told us the pair could be cooking up musical magic.

Yesterday , Miguel tweeted the above photo with the message: “…woah. creating for Virgo’s all weekend.” The singer-songwriter soon deleted the tweet, but it’s already out there. Leaving fans to speculate whether he’s penning tunes for Beyoncé’s upcoming project.

Given the success of Miguel’s 2012 single “Adorn,” and the eargasmic songs on his latest album, Kaleidoscope Dreams — plus the fact that Beyoncé is Beyoncé aka “The Biggest Diva since Diana Ross”– we’re expecting the best.

Beyoncé will be headlining the Super Bowl halftime show in February.

