Democrats Voting More So Far In NC Than Republicans & Independents

What is early voting?

Early voting, also known as One-Stop Absentee Voting, allows any registered voter to cast their ballot in person prior to the Election Day. Same day registration is allowed, during early voting, if you are a North Carolina resident who is qualified to register to vote. Scroll down for additional information.

Benefits Include

Less Waiting Time

Fewer Crowds

Central Location: County Board of Elections Office

Office Convenient Hours

When and where can I vote early?

Early voting at One-Stop sites begins nineteen days before the election and ends the Saturday prior to the election. You can vote at your County Board of Elections office during regular business hours during this time period. In addition to the County Board of Elections offices, some counties offer additional One-Stop sites; check NC One Stop Voting Sites to view locations and times.

How can I find more information about voting early?

More information is available at the County Board of Elections. Note that in the table, the county names are links to county websites.

Can I register and vote the same day?

Yes! But only during early voting. North Carolina’s One-Stop Absentee Voting system allows same-day registration during the early voting period. So whether you vote early or on election day you must Register Before Election Day.

A North Carolina resident who is qualified to register to vote may register In-Person and vote at a One-Stop Site in the person’s county of residence during the One-Stop Absentee Voting period. The One-Stop Voting period extends from 19 to 3 days before Election Day. However, there is no voter registration during the One-Stop Voting period for a Second Primary.

To take advantage of same-day registration during the early voting period, you must show election officials one of the following acceptable forms of identification as proof of your residence:

NC Driver’s License with current address

Utility bill with current address

Bank statement with current address

Paycheck stub with current address

Student ID with a document from the school showing the student’s current address

a document from the school showing the student’s current address Any local, state, or federal document showing your residential address (car registration, fishing license, military ID, Social Security letter, tax bill, etc.).

You can find more information about acceptable forms of identification on the NC BOE website.

You will fill out a voter registration application, and then you may only vote at the One-Stop Absentee Voting Site in the county of registration during the One-Stop voting period, NOT on Election Day.

Do I need to bring identification to vote?

NO – If you’ve registered and voted at your current address previously.

Yes – Though not required it is a good idea if you are a first-time voter who registered to vote by mail without providing proof of residency. Check the list above or the Board of Elections website for more information on acceptable forms of identification.

Check Your Registration

You can look up your registration info to confirm that you are registered at the NC Statewide Voter Search page.