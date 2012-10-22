Last And Final Debate Tonight! Who Will Win?

All roads lead to the swing state of Florida tonight, where President Barack Obama and Republican nominee Mitt Romney will appear at Boca Raton’s Lynn University at 9 p.m. EDT for their 3rd and final debate, this time on the topic of foreign policy and national security, And with the recent polls are showing the two tied at 47% just 15 days before Election Day, the stakes higher than ever.

. Obama and Romney should be more mindful about their “political decorum” because tonight’s 90-minute televised debate may be their “last chance” to woo undecided voters.

Make sure you go out and vote, early voting has already started, and the bid day is Nov. 6th!! Lets go!

