Fly Ty Hosts “The Love and Laughter Tour” Featuring Erykah Badu And Ricky Smiley

Variety Entertainment Presented the Love and Laughter Tour Featuring Erykah Badu and Rickey Smiley this past Saturday, October 20, 2012 at Ovens Auditorium. With special guest JJ.

Fly TY hosted the concert with an variety of jokes, about relationships, money, love making, and dancing!! All music enthusiasts enjoyed the hypnotic sounds of Erykah Badu, while being entertained by stand-up comedian Rickey Smiley, and comedian JJ, 3 comedians on-stage followed by an amazing Performance from Ms. Badu!

“Erykah electrified the stage with her soulful vocal ability that promised to deliver that fantastically funky live experience,” said Leo Bennett, CEO of Variety Entertainment Promotions. “And with Rickey Smiley performing on the show, the audience loved, laughed and cried at multiple personalities such as Bernice Jenkins!”

But the highlight of the night was Ms. Badu! who turned the show out! One of the best shows ever!!!

