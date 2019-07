WHAT:

Rally to Get Out to Vote! Featuring: Democratic Party Early Vote Tour Bus with special guests

WHEN:

11 a.m.- 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 20, 2012

WHERE:

Johnson C. Smith University, 100 Beatties Ford Road, The Block outside Biddle Hall

WHO:

Russell Simmons, owner of Def Jam, and Angela Simmons

