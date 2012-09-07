Front and center in the ongoing debate around women’s rights are the issues of health care and freedom of choice. During a tense election cycle, both President Barack Obama and GOP nominee Mitt Romney have tossed their irons into the blaze, with each side declaring their opposing stances.

MUST READ: Gabby Douglas Recites Pledge Of Allegiance At DNC

With heavy criticism levied at the Right, this political firestorm has been called a “War On Women” of sorts and groups such as Planned Parenthood have fought the opposition with fervor. While the strides made are noteworthy, African-American women face health discrimination at a higher rate than other races. An in-depth report from Forbes magazine reveals more.

MUST READ: Mitt Romney’s Anti-Facts Crusade

Highlighted in the report are facts and figures that prove to be worrisome news for the health of African-American women. HIV and AIDS-related illnesses are now the leading cause of death for Black women aged 25-34, while African-American mothers are four times more likely to die from pregnancy complications than their White counterparts. The report essentially challenges figures such as Donna Brazile and Melissa Harris-Perry to become the leading voice for Black women in combating this towering health disparity.

To read the full report, follow this link.

Forbes: African-American Women Face Harsher Health Disparities was originally published on newsone.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: