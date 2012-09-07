BEST IN SHOW: 6 Amazing Looks From Tadashi Shoji

Known for designing red carpet gowns for Hollywood’s top celebrities, Tadashi Shoji brought in the season with vibrant lace embroidered gowns and print tulle dresses in a variety of lengths. What I loved most about this Spring 2013 collection is the fabulous detailing in the garments. Even from my fifth row seat, I could see the glitter and shine on the pleated ikat-print dresses.

I’m making a mental note of a few of these gowns — I can see totally see J.Lo rocking that white mini with the sheer outer panel to the Oscars. Ah-mazing! For most of the show I tried guessing which actress would wear which gown to which awards show come this Spring.

Who do you think will sport that black number to the Oscar’s?

Posted September 7, 2012

