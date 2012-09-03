Harris-Perry Erupts On Guest: ‘What Is Riskier Than Being Poor In America?’

Professor Melissa Harris-Perry is usually known for her cool, calm and collected demeanor; even her passionate examination of the Black community is always measured and academic.

This is probably why Monica Mehta, a guest on MSNBC’s “The Melissa Harris-Perry Show,” thought she could voice a generic opinion on the private and business sector, in the context of risk-taking, without getting called out for its narrow scope.

She thought wrong.

After Mehta stated that entrepreneurship involves a level of risk, presumably not undertaken by those in living in poverty, Harris-Perry went in:

“What is riskier than living poor in America? Seriously! What in the world is riskier than being a poor person in America? I live in a neighborhood where people are shot on my street corner. I live in a neighborhood where people have to figure out how to get their kid into school because maybe it will be a good school and maybe it won’t. I am sick of the idea that being wealthy is risky. No. There is a huge safety net that whenever you fail will catch you and catch you and catch you. Being poor is what is risky. We have to create a safety net for poor people. And when we won’t, because they happen to look different from us, it is the pervasive ugliness.”

See the explosive video below:

According to Huffington Post, Harris-Perry later apologized for losing her temper. She blamed the outburst on a difficult week, during which she lost her home due to Hurricane Isaac.

I blame it on her actually giving a damn about those in poverty and being tired of the regurgitated rhetoric of conservatives who continue to try to force-feed trickle down economics to the American people.

Good job, Professor!

