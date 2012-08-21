Lil Scrappy Allegedly Put The Paws On Erica Dixon’s Italian Boo

As reported by HelloBeautiful.com

Erica Dixon revealed on “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta‘s” season finale, last night, that she was dating an Italian real estate agent and although they hadn’t had sex yet, she enjoyed his company.

According to a MTO source, VH1 taped several of their dates. That didn’t sit well with her baby’s father–Lil Scrappy– who allegedly put the paws on the unnamed beau after he found out he and Erica were making out on camera.

Scrappy allegedly spit on him then slapped him!

