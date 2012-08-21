Deanna Cook was found dead in the bathtub of her Dallas home, two days after calling 911 to report that she was being attacked by her husband, The Dallas Morning News reports.

SEE ALSO: ‘Gangsta Granny’ Stabs Home Intruder With BBQ Fork

The exact cause of Cook’s death is pending, but local police state that she died of “homicidal violence.” Her ex-husband, Delvecchio Patrick, has been charged with murder in connection to her death. His bail has been set at $500,000.

Want to Keep Up With NewsOne.com? LIKE Us On Facebook!

The Morning News has more:

According to police records, Deanna Cook called 911 about 10:54 a.m. Friday. She could be heard screaming for her ex-husband to stop attacking her. “Delvecchio, why are you doing this?” Cook yelled, according to police records. “Red, please stop, I didn’t do anything to you,” she said, referring to him by his nickname. According to police, a 911 dispatcher alerted responding officers to the severity of the situation. But when officers arrived to the home in the 9300 block of Crimnson Court near Interstate 20 and Dowdy Ferry Road and got no answer at the door, they left. Two days later, as Cook’s family grew concerned about her well-being, they went to the home and found her dead.

Delvecchio, according to the Morning News, has a history of domestic violence against his wife. Dallas police are investigating the actions of the officers called the scene and to make sure the nature of the call was sufficiently communicated to all parties involved.

Woman Found Dead 2 Days After Calling 911 To Report Domestic Abuse Attack was originally published on newsone.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: