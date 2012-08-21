Child Care Workers Cuffed For Allegedly Organizing ‘Toddler Fight Club’

Three child care workers from the Hands of Our Future Daycare in Dover, Del., have been arrested for allegedly encouraging toddlers to fight each other, CBS Philly reports.

Tiana Harris, 19, Lisa Parker, 47, and Estefania Myers, 21, (pictured) were charged with “Assault, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Reckless Endangering and Conspiracy for the incident,” which took place in March. All three were released on $10,000 bail on Tuesday.

The allegedly fighting between the toddlers was captured on cell phone video. Local police have not released it to the public.

Here are more details on this case: In the video, police say one child can be heard crying and yelling, ‘He’s pinching me,’ while a daycare worker responds, ‘No pinching, only punching.’” “Clearly one of the children is crying and does not want to continue on and he is pushed back into the fray by one of the adults,” Dover Police Captain Tim Stump said. Cristyl Slack says her four-year-old daughter was in the room when the fight happened in March. “That pissed me off just because I feel if my daughter is around anything I should have known that day,” Slack said. The fight video is not being shown to parents or the public because police say it is evidence. “I can’t ever believe in a million years. I mean I would have to see the proof to believe it,” parent Amy Bickling said.

Hands of Our Future Daycare’s license has been suspended while police are investigating the case. The Dover Police Department held a meeting with parents on Monday night to answer questions and to help arrange alternative childcare options.

