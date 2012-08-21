Beyonce‘s mother Tina Knowles stopped by Access Hollywood this morning to discuss her new Fall fashion line for House Of Dereon, and was asked about her seven-month-old granddaughter Blue Ivy. Tina revealed that Beyonce won’t stop spoiling her daughter.

“Blue Ivy is wonderful, I just saw her yesterday, she’s starting to scoot to crawl so that’s exciting,” a proud Tina gushed. When asked if Beyonce is spoiling her first child, Tina replied: “Of course she is, we all are.”

Tina was then asked who is spoiling her granddaughter the most, and while most would think it’s her father Jay-Z, Tina claims it’s actually her daughter who can’t put her foot down.

“No, her Mom. I put the phone in front of [Blue], and I was like [to Beyonce], ‘Let her crawl’, and she starts looking up at her Mom and her Mom carries it to her.”

“[I tell Beyonce] like you gotta man up and get a little tougher.”

Tina also revealed that her nickname for the her second grandchild is Blue Blue.

Take a look:

Tina Knowles To Beyonce: “Stop Spoiling Blue Ivy” [VIDEO] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com