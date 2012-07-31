LISTEN: K. Michelle – “Kiss My A$$” [NEW MUSIC]

The latest episode of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta found K. Michelle recording a song she wrote based on the drama in Mimi and Stevie J‘s relationship. The song called “Kiss My Ass” is about a woman finally getting the strength to leave a tired relationship. A full version of “Kiss My Ass” hit the internet and iTunes the moment Love & Hip Hop Atlanta finished airing.

K. Michelle’s newest track comes on the heels of her recent mixtape called 0 F**ks Given. While “Kiss My Ass” is not on the mixtape, it would have fit right in. On the mixtape, K. Michelle takes shots at other cast members of her hit VH1 reality show. She repeatedly blasts Memphitz for the abuse she says she suffered through while they were in a relationship, and condemns his wife Toya Carter for talking about a situation she knows nothing about.

