R. Kelly: I’m Still A Huge Fan Of Jay-Z

R. Kelly and Jay-Z might not have ended their working relationship on the best of terms, but the R&B singer, songwriter, and producer says that he remains a “huge fan” of the rap star.

Speaking with MTV News, Kelly said of the Watch the Throne project:

“I love a good marriage — I love love. Anything that works for me, anything that feels good to my soul, that feels like this is what I should do, I’m gonna do it,” he said of his collaborations with Jay and others. “I don’t care what it is, who it’s with. As long as it’s positive and it works for both parties, I’m with it.”

Catch the interview below:

