CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Bobbi Kristina & Nick Gordon Call Off Wedding

0 reads
Leave a comment

Bobbi Kristina and Nick Gordon have called off their engagement! Rumor has it that the couple “mutually” decided that it’s not the right time for them to get married, so do not look for an invitation in the mail! The couple are still dating and living together.

Whitney Houston’s and Bobby Brown’s progeny took to Twitter to once again declare her undying love for Nick while posting a pic of and the two holding hands, with a huge rock on her finger!

LIKE HelloBeautiful On Facebook To Keep Up With The Latest Celebrity News & Gossip!

FOLLOW ME ON TWITTER: @Sweet_Sweetback

MUST READ:

Why Bobbi Kristina Didn’t Attend Bobby Brown’s Wedding?

Tyler Perry: “Bobbi Kristina Did Not Walk Off Show”

Bobbi Kristina & Nick Gordon Call Off Wedding was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Bobbi Kristina , Nick Gordon

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Total Switch: Damson Idris Goes From L.A. Dealer…
 9 hours ago
07.19.19
WHY? Man Uses Bare Feet To Operate On-Flight…
 1 day ago
07.18.19
Instagram Might Start Hiding Public Like Counts &…
 1 day ago
07.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close