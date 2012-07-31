Teyana Taylor Copies Janet Jackson Plus 7 Other Unoriginal Female Celebs [PHOTOS]

Imitation truly is the sincerest form of flattery. Some even call it inspiration. With Teyana Taylor releasing her version of Janet Jackson’s Rolling Stone topless cover, we’ve come to realize that she’s not the only one that takes inspiration from those that have come before her.

From Nicki Minaj to Amber Rose, celebrities and photographers work well together in recreating iconic shoots. Sometimes the person doing the channeling ends up with hotter photos than the original. Word to Teyana Taylor. I’m not sure how you can beat out the unofficial Princess of Sex Appeal, but Taylor’s giving Janet a run for her money. Maybe it’s Lance Gross’ photographer skills, but Taylor is 100% hot, hot, HAUTE!

Take a look at some of our favorite copycat photoshoot moments below!

Nicki Minaj Channels Lil’ Kim

Lindsay Lohan Channels Marilyn Monroe

Kelly Rowland Channels Rosie The Riveter

Rose Cordero Channels Josephine Baker

Joan Smalls Channels Michael Jackson

Amber Rose Channels Grace Jones

Paula Patton Channels Billie Holiday

