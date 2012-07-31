Beyoncé And Jay-Z’s $400,000 Summer Getaway

If Beyoncé and Jay-Z are looking for an adult Black male to adopt, I’m happy to volunteer my services and be the best baby sitter, Popeye’s chicken getter, and resident B-Hive worshipper I can be. You know, for the month of August at least. According to Page Six, the Carter family will be having a magical time in a very, very expensive property in the Hamptons.

Want to remind yourself that you’re not in the top 1 percent?

Read on for more information about the 31,000-square-foot-home called “the Sandcastle” that they’re renting for $400,000:

The 11-acre property on Halsey Lane was built by Hamptons super-developer Joe Farrell. It’s currently on the market for $43.5 million. The sprawling estate is fit for the king and queen of Hip-Hop, lavishly equipped with a two-lane bowling alley, virtual golf, skateboard half-pipe, a rock-climbing wall, a full bar and recording studio. It also boasts a 60-foot heated pool with an underwater stereo system, a tennis court, a spa facility with gym and a combination squash, racquetball and basketball court with moving walls and retractable hoop — plus an eight-car garage. In addition to a 2,800-square-foot master suite, the place includes a separate two-bedroom apartment. The estate also has what’s called a “children’s performing area,” according to the listing on Corcoran.com — perfect for baby Ivy. After 18 months of construction, Farrell moved his own family into the house in 2009 but has since rented it out for a short time each summer at record-breaking prices. The Jonas Brothers were rumored to have been interested in it but settled on another Hamptons rental instead. READ MORE HOT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM

LeToya Luckett Talks New Album, New Film Role

BeBe Winans Says Whitney Houston Almost Fought At The Movie Theater Once

Maxwell Dines With Usher, Rumored To Be Dating Basketball Wife

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Beyoncé And Jay-Z’s $400,000 Summer Getaway was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: