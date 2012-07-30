Tennessee Titans O.J. Murdock Found Dead and Police Suspect Suicide

Orenthal James “O.J.” Murdock (pictured) of the the Tennessee Titans’ was found dead Monday morning of what appears to be self-inflicted gun shot wounds, according to police reports. Authorities are speculating whether the young player might have taken his own life, reports USA Today.

The 25-year-old wide receiver’s body was discovered at 8:30 a.m. in his car outside of the Tampa, Fla. high school where he graduated in 2005. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead about two hours later.

Murdock was signed by the Titans as an undrafted free agent last year. He spent the last season on injured reserve after hurting his right Achilles tendon early in his training program, but has been battling to get back to fighting form.

Two days ago, Murdock was excused from training camp for personal reasons.

The Titans issued the following statement concerning Murdock, according to USA Today:

“We are shocked and saddened to hear of O.J. Murdock’s death this morning. In his brief time here, a number of our players, coaches and staff had grown close to O.J., and this is a difficult time for them. He spent the last year battling back from an Achilles injury as he prepared for this year’s training camp. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends as they try to cope with this tragedy.”

Murdoch has joined the seemingly growing list of NFL players who have died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds over the last year and a half–Junior Seau, Ray Easterling and Dave Duerson.

