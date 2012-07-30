Lamar Odom’s Breath Almost Made Kim Kardashian Throw Up

Kim Kardashian turned up the dramatics on a recent episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.” Kim revealed to her sister Khloe, that her husband, Lamar Odom, seriously needed to visit the dentist because his breath was so acrid, it almost made her throw up!

In fact, she pondered how Khloe could even stand to kiss him! Lamar, who is frightened by the idea of a dentist working on his mouth, refused to go to one. After careful persuasion, Odom took the plunge to get to the root (pun intended) of the problem.

Watch the clip, here:

