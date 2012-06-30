R. Kelly has written many songs for and about women, but there’s something special about “Lady Sunday” from his latest album “Write Me Back.” Instead of writing a traditional love song, R. Kelly talks about the many roles women fulfill, and how they are all rooted in spirituality.

Watch R. Kelly break down “Lady Sunday” in this video, and get your copy of “Write Me Back” right here!

RELATED: R. Kelly Draws Inspiration From His Amazing Soul Train Awards Performance [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: R. Kelly: If Barry White & Teddy Pendergrass Were Alive… [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Is R. Kelly’s “Believe In Me” The 2012 “I Wish”? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Why R. Kelly Wrote A Spiritual Song For Women [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on therussparrmorningshow.com

The Russ Parr Morning Show Posted June 29, 2012

Also On 105.3 RnB: