Solange has this way of making admirers out of us all. Well, at least in my case, she does. During one of my stalking sessions of Solange’s blog, I spotted some gorgeous photos of the stunning songbird and decided that they should be shared.

From her appreciation of the American flag to a sultry smirk sitting on top of railroad tracks, Solange’s beauty will stop you in your tracks. Pun intended.

 

Check out this gallery of Solange’s “Railroad” Below:

 

Solange Goes Country Chic [PHOTOS] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

