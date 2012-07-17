Solange has this way of making admirers out of us all. Well, at least in my case, she does. During one of my stalking sessions of Solange’s blog, I spotted some gorgeous photos of the stunning songbird and decided that they should be shared.

Must Read: Career & Family: Can Women “Have It All?”

From her appreciation of the American flag to a sultry smirk sitting on top of railroad tracks, Solange’s beauty will stop you in your tracks. Pun intended.

Check out this gallery of Solange’s “Railroad” Below:

LIKE HelloBeautiful On Facebook To Keep Up With Your Fave Black Celebs!

For More Solange, Check These Stories Out:

Fab Or Fug: Solange’s Floral Asymetrical Ensemble [PHOTO]

Solange’s Motherly Advice For Beyonce Is…

Listen To This Solange-Inspired Playlist!

Solange Goes Country Chic [PHOTOS] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com