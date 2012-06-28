CLOSE
Tell Us Your Favorite Church Entrance Scene In A Movie

Did you hear our argument about the best Church entrance scene in a movie?” Tell us what you think:
1. Suge Avery: The Color Purple/ God is trying to tell you something!
2. Drug Addict Debra: Diary of a mad black women/ Father Can you hear me
3. Fantasia: Lifetime movie/ Pass me Not!
4. Eddie Cane: Five Heartbeats? I feel like goin on!
5. James Brown: Blues Brothers/ the OLD landmark
…my choices is (2 Debra and 3 Fantasia) trust me you will cry! check out the clip!

Tyler Perry – Diary Of A Mad Black Woman from state15 on GospelTube.

